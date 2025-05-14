Position Title: Finance Manager

Organization: St. Croix Lutheran Academy

Organization Website: https://stcroixlutheran.org

Position Location: West St. Paul, MN

Work Schedule: M-F, 8-5 – year round – on site

Salary or Starting Salary: $50,000

Position Description:The Finance Manager will provide leadership and oversight for the financial well-being of SCLA and possess the knowledge and experience to carry out the responsibilities of the role in compliance with school, state, and federal rules and regulations. The manager will possess computer skills in QuickBooks and Microsoft Office, and a strong knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-profit entities. He or she is responsible for the accuracy of the general ledger and all related statements.

Position Duties/Skills:

1)Payroll

2)Student Accounts

3)Accounts Payable

4)General Ledger Accounting

5)Reporting

Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:

1) Bachelors in Accounting or Finance

2) Knowledge of GAAP and non-profit accounting principles

3) Analytical

4)Demonstrated ability for strict confidentiality

5)Experience in Quickbooks, preferred

Comments:

Position is available for immediate hire due to upcoming retirement.

Additional salary and benefit information found at

stcroixlutheran.org/about- scla/employment

For additional information or questions please contact Lori Kowitz at 651-455-1521 or email lkowitz@stcroixlutheran.org.