The Bethany Lutheran softball team made history on Friday, winning not just its first-ever NCAA Tournament game—but also a second just hours later—to stave off elimination and advance to Saturday’s Regional Championship. The Vikings opened the day with a 4-1 victory over Greenville, followed by a thrilling 1-0 win against Nebraska Wesleyan to earn a rematch with Illinois Wesleyan at 11 a.m. tomorrow.