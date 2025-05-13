Meyer Named Pitcher of the Year to Headline UMAC Awards

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced its All-Conference softball awards on Tuesday morning and Emily Meyer headlined the awards by being named the conference’s Pitcher of the Year. Meyer also earned First Team All-Conference and was joined by Emily Doyle, Kaija Mork, and Bryn Weidner, while Carly Nelson and Emily Nelson each earned Honorable Mention. Meyer, Doyle, and Mork also earned All-Defensive Team accolades while Anna Lee was named to the UMAC All-Sportsmanship team.