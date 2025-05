Kaija Mork hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, and Emily Meyer tossed a five-hit shutout on Friday afternoon as the Bethany Lutheran softball team defeated UW-Superior 2-0. With the win, the Vikings improve to 24-12 overall and 14-2 in the UMAC, while the Yellowjackets fall to 29-9 overall and 14-2 in the conference.