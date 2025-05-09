Russell Breaks Hits Record, Sends Vikings to UMAC Championship

Aidan Russell delivered four hits on Friday afternoon, but none more impactful than his eighth-inning RBI single that not only gave him the Bethany Lutheran baseball career hits record (193) but also lifted the Vikings to a 4-3 lead over Northwestern. The Vikings held firm in the ninth to secure the victory and punch their ticket to the UMAC Championship game against Crown on Saturday at 1 p.m. With the win, Bethany improves to 29-13 overall and now needs just one win on Saturday to claim the UMAC title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Crown will need to defeat the Vikings twice to win the championship.