Behind a dominant complete-game shutout from sophomore pitcher Emily Meyer, the Bethany Lutheran softball team earned a 2-0 win over Minnesota Morris to open the UMAC Tournament on Thursday afternoon. With the victory, the Vikings improve to 26-13 on the season and advance to face UW-Superior at 11 a.m. Friday. The Cougars fall to 16-23 and will take on Northwestern at 1:30 p.m.