The Bethany Lutheran softball team appeared poised for an opening-round upset Thursday in the NCAA Regional, holding a 3-1 lead over No. 22 Illinois Wesleyan through five innings, but a five-run sixth by the Titans turned the tide and lifted the hosts to a 6-3 win. With the loss, the Vikings fall to 28-14 on the season and will face the loser of Greenville vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in an elimination game.