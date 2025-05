The Bethany Lutheran baseball team matched No. 12 UW-La Crosse in hits on Friday morning, but couldn’t deliver the timely base knocks needed as the Eagles staved off the Vikings’ upset bid in the opening round of the NCAA Regional with a 4-2 win. With the loss, Bethany falls to 29-13 on the year and will play in an elimination game tomorrow at 11 a.m. against the loser of Buena Vista vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.