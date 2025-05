The Bethany Lutheran softball team Saturday afternoon claimed a game one 4-3 win over UW-Superior to claim a share of the UMAC regular season championship and the right to host the upcoming conference tournament. The Vikings, who dropped game two 13-0, move to 25-13 on the season and 15-3 in the UMAC while the Yellowjackets go to 30-10 overall and 15-3 in the conference.