The Bethany Lutheran baseball team picked up two more wins over UW-Superior on Saturday, claiming wins by scores of 13-1 and 5-4. With the victories, the Vikings improve to 26-12 overall and 19-2 in the UMAC, while the Yellowjackets fall to 18-21 overall and 12-9 in conference play. The 19 conference wins mark a new program record for most in a season, surpassing the previous best of 18, set in both 2011 and 2023.