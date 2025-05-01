Vikings, Yellowjackets Set to Battle for UMAC Regular Season Title

The Bethany Lutheran College softball team is set for a pivotal three-game series against UW-Superior this weekend, with significant implications for the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Tournament at stake. The series kicks off with a single game on Friday at 1:00 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11:00 a.m. UW-Superior leads the UMAC with a 14-1 conference record and a 29-8 overall mark, while the Vikings are 13-2 in the conference and 23-12 overall. Whichever teams comes out victorious in the series will serve as the host for the conference tournament next weekend.