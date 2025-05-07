Witbrod Wins Eighth Career Field Athlete of the Meet Honor to Highligh UMAC Track Awards

Stephanie Witbrod put the final stamp on her excellent UMAC Track and Field career this past weekend, when she earned both Top Scoring Athlete of the Meet and Field Athlete of the Meet on the women’s side. Both mark the eighth time she has won the awards, claiming it in every championship during both her indoor and outdoor career. She was joined in the All-Conference awards by seniors Naomi Anderson and Josiah Hoppe, who each earned UMAC All-Sportsmanship Team.