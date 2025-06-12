Office Administrator/Listener Relations

Organization Name: Kinship Radio

Organization Website: https://KinshipRadio.org

Location: Mankato, MN

Closing Date: June 27, 2025

Contact Person: Tracy Jones

Contact email: Tracyj@KinshipRadio.org

Contact Phone Number: 507-526-3233

Work Schedule: Monday through Friday 8AM to 4:30PM and other hours for events.

Starting Wage: $18 per hour

Position Description: This position provides support for the Kinship Radio’s Administrative Department Candidates must align with Kinship Radio’s Christian values. All employees are expected to sign a doctrinal statement and abide by the organization’s code of conduct.

As a religious institution, we have the right to, and do, require that employees hold beliefs consistent with our doctrinal Statement and conduct themselves in a manner consistent with our religious beliefs, as explained in our code of conduct.

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Office responsibilities

2) Volunteer coordination

3) Mail processing

4) Maintain digital media in lobby area

5) Answer phones

6) Greet guests

7) Special projects

Minimum Qualifications / Requirements

1) High School diploma or GED

2) Self-starting, organized, accountable, honest, attention to detail

3) Excellent written and verbal skills

4) Skilled with computers, proficient in Word, Excel and Power Point

5) Skills in basic graphic design are beneficial

6) Like-minded resonance and commitment to Kinship Radio’s mission and vision

7) Ability to work in the United States legally, without supervision

8) Previous experience in non-profit environment is helpful