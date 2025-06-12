Office Administrator/Listener Relations

Organization Name: Kinship Radio
Organization Website: https://KinshipRadio.org
Location: Mankato, MN
Closing Date: June 27, 2025
Contact Person: Tracy Jones
Contact email: Tracyj@KinshipRadio.org
Contact Phone Number: 507-526-3233
Work Schedule: Monday through Friday 8AM to 4:30PM and other hours for events.
Starting Wage: $18 per hour
Position Description: This position provides support for the Kinship Radio’s Administrative Department Candidates must align with Kinship Radio’s Christian values. All employees are expected to sign a doctrinal statement and abide by the organization’s code of conduct.
As a religious institution, we have the right to, and do, require that employees hold beliefs consistent with our doctrinal Statement and conduct themselves in a manner consistent with our religious beliefs, as explained in our code of conduct.
Position Duties/Skills:
1) Office responsibilities
2) Volunteer coordination
3) Mail processing
4) Maintain digital media in lobby area
5) Answer phones
6) Greet guests
7) Special projects
Minimum Qualifications / Requirements
1) High School diploma or GED
2) Self-starting, organized, accountable, honest, attention to detail
3) Excellent written and verbal skills
4) Skilled with computers, proficient in Word, Excel and Power Point
5) Skills in basic graphic design are beneficial
6) Like-minded resonance and commitment to Kinship Radio’s mission and vision
7) Ability to work in the United States legally, without supervision
8) Previous experience in non-profit environment is helpful