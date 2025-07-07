Organization: Hosanna Lutheran Church

Organization Web Site: https://hosanna.church/

Position Title: Communications Intern

Position Location: Mankato, MN

Work Schedule: Up to 10 Hours Per Week, Mon-Thurs (flexible schedule)

Salary: $ 0 per hr. (Unpaid internship)

Position Description:

Assist with social media, Hosanna App, and other marketing pieces as needed

Reports to: Communication Director

Position Status: Part Time, Intern (short term, tbd)

Unpaid Internship

Purpose: Connecting people to Jesus by working with all areas to create effective communication pieces about the vision and purpose of Hosanna.

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Assist in creating content for social media outlets, including video content such as reels.

2) Update events and calendar on the Hosanna App.

3) Assist in transition of current social media groups and pages.

4) Monitor content on app for accuracy and up to date info.

5) Update existing brochures, flyers, and other written communication pieces.

6) Other jobs as assigned for all communication areas.

Minimum Qualifications:

1) current college student in related major

2) Follow Jesus – desire to get dusty in the footsteps of Jesus

3) Joy Starter – I’m glad to be with you

4) Gracious – believe the best forgive the worst

5) Caring – see the one and be the one

6) Team player – I want to give my all to make all of us better

Contact information: For more information or to apply for this position, please contact Jessica Jones at jessicajones@hosanna.church or call 507-388-1766.