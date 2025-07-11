Posting Date: July 11, 2025

Department: Business Office

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $56,000 – $68,000

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position:

The Director of Accounting is responsible for managing and processing exempt payroll functions accurately and on time, while also overseeing collections activities to ensure timely receipt of payments from students or clients. This role ensures compliance with federal, state, and local payroll regulations, and supports financial reporting and audits by maintaining accurate records.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Payroll Administration:

• Process monthly payroll for exempt employees accurately and on time.

• Ensure compliance with relevant federal, state, and local payroll regulations.

• Maintain and update payroll records, deductions, benefits, and tax withholdings.

• Respond to employee inquiries regarding payroll, deductions, and benefits.

• Prepare and file payroll tax reports and other payroll-related documentation.

• Assist in year-end activities including W-2 processing and payroll audits.

• Completion of federal and state tax deposit and reporting requirements.

Collections and Accounts Receivable:

• Monitor student accounts to identify outstanding debts and aging balances.

• Initiate collection calls and send written communications to students with overdue accounts.

• Negotiate payment plans and follow up on arrangements including international wires.

• Record collection efforts and update the accounts receivable ledger accordingly.

• Collaborate with Sales and Customer Service teams to resolve billing disputes.

• Generate and review aging reports and recommend accounts for escalation or write-off.

• Responsible for accounting for financial aid programs, monthly fund 110 balance sheet

General Accounting Support:

• Reconcile payroll and accounts receivable general ledger accounts.

• Support month-end and year-end close processes.

• Assist with year-end audit

• Assist with audits by providing necessary documents and explanations.

• Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives in payroll and collections processes.

• Assist with cash management and reconciliation, as well as daily banking, government payments and monitor account balances.

• Prepare and review trial balances and make daily/weekly postings to the general ledger for modules including financial aid, advancement, A/R, A/P, and payroll.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

• 2–4 years of relevant experience in payroll and/or collections accounting.

• Experience with payroll processing systems

• Understanding of payroll laws, regulations, and accounting principles.

• Excellent organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

• High attention to detail and accuracy.

• Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

• Proficient in Microsoft Excel and other MS Office applications.

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.