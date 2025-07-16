Move-In Day Is Coming—Here’s What to Expect

Anticipation Builds for Move-In Day at Bethany Lutheran College

In just a few weeks, students will return to the Bethany Lutheran College campus for the start of the 2025–26 academic year. Move-In Day is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, and preparations are well underway to ensure a smooth transition for both new and returning students.

Staff from multiple areas of campus—including Residence Life, Facilities, Admissions, and Campus Spiritual Life—have been working together over the summer to prepare for the start of the semester.

“Move-In Day is one of the most enjoyable days of the year for us,” said Ted Manthe, Vice President of Student Affairs. “We’re looking forward to welcoming students to campus—whether they’re arriving for the first time or returning to finish their studies. Bethany is a place where students grow in many ways, and we’re here to support them.”

Move-In Logistics and Orientation

Residence halls will open at 9 a.m. on Move-In Day. Student leaders and staff will be available to assist families with check-in, moving belongings, and getting settled. Orientation for new students begins that weekend, with sessions focused on academic expectations, campus resources, student life, and opportunities for involvement.

“It’s important that students feel supported right away,” Manthe added. “Those early days help set the tone for the year.”

Looking Toward the Academic Year

Faculty are preparing for a full range of courses, from core liberal arts offerings to specialized study in fields like business, engineering, education, the sciences, and the arts. The academic program is designed to help students think critically, communicate effectively, and prepare for a variety of career paths and callings.

“We want students to see their education as preparation not only for meaningful careers, but also for lives of service to others,” said Dr. Jason Lowrey, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Our goal is to provide a learning environment where students are challenged to grow intellectually and consider how they can contribute to their communities and the world around them.”

A Christian Campus Environment

Bethany’s identity as a Christian college is reflected in its daily chapel services, Bible studies, and service opportunities, which are available to all students. These are intended to support students in their personal and spiritual development during their time on campus.

“We pray that students not only grow academically but also grow in faith,” said Chaplain Don Moldstad. “Our goal is to be a community where Christian teaching and support are part of everyday life.”

As the start of the semester approaches, the campus community is preparing to welcome students and begin another academic year of learning, growth, and shared purpose.